Azumah Nelson Fight Night Returns On July 21

The next edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night dubbed 'The Battle' takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, July 21.

The latest instalment will feature five exciting bouts and, in some cases, the chance to settle local rivalries.

Abraham Osei Bonsu (No Shaking) will clash with Patrick Ayi (Aligator) in the National Super Featherweight Championship with Benjamin Lamptey (Daddy Lumba) and Sherif Quaye (One Time) squaring off in the National Lightweight Championship.

Michael Ansah (One Bullet) will face off with Isaac Dowuana (Zongo Fire) in the Final eliminator to National Super featherweight title.

WBA Super featherweight Champion Wahab Oluwaseun (Seunzy) will take on Togolese Mouibi Sarouna (Togo Warrior) in the International Super featherweight contest while Emmanuel Danso (Kwahu Tyson) will battle Stephen Abbey (Anero) in the Super Middleweight contest.

The Azumah Nelson Fight Night- The Battle is supported by GeoDrill Ghana, Ashfoam and GOIL. Get more updates on facebook and youtube at “azumahnelsonboxingpromotions” and “azumahnelsonbp” on twitter and instagram.