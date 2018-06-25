WBC To Honour Azumah Nelson In Accra In July

The World Boxing Council (WBC) will honour Africa's greatest boxer Azumah Nelson on his 60th birthday which falls on July 19.

The world governing body will present the accolade to the three-time world boxing champion at the next edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night which takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, July 21. The event, produced by the Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions, will also be used to mark 20 years on after the boxer called time on his illustrious career.

The iconic African boxer has been recognised for his successes in and out of the ring since he retired two decades ago. Azumah, 59, can now add his latest award to his other sporting accolades received over the years since his retirement.

The 'Professor' is an internationally-acclaimed World boxing figure, who is regarded as Africa's greatest boxer and the WBC greatest super featherweight of All-time. He was honoured alongside Nicaraguan Alexis Arguello as the WBC Greatest super featherweight Boxers of All-time in Las Vegas on December 15, 2014.

In November 2017, the legendary Ghanaian boxer received the World Boxing Council (WBC) Champion Award at the 55th WBC Convention in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The great Azumah Nelson has won several titles including the National Championship, All Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games during the early stages of his career

He held the WBC featherweight title once and the WBC super featherweight title twice during his heyday.

After calling time on his enviable career in 1998, the iconic brand had a record of 39 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws, with 28 knockout wins. The global icon has been mentoring several youth in his native Ghana through his educational programme 'Time with the Professor'.