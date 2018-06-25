Reason Why Ayew Brothers Snubbed Ghana’s 2018 WC Agianst Congo Revealed

Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family has revealed the reasons why Andre and Jordan opted out Ghana's squad ahead of the trip to play Congo in 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers last September.

The Swansea City duo were slammed by many football fans in the country after they surprisingly pulled out from the squad.

Many admonished that the two brothers should not be handed a national team call but head of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah, although remains silent on the issue, has taken a firm stance by dropping them from his recent call-ups.

Fiifi Tackie, however, insists that the Ayew brothers had no problems with the management of the Black Stars but rather were both struggling with various degrees of injury/illness hence the decision to drop out

"This is the gospel truth and this was what happened. Jordan had a stomach upset and that was a day before they were supposed to emplane to Congo so he couldn't had joined the team," he said.

"You and I know how serious 'running' stomach is, so he couldn't go. Jordan reported to the team doctor and subsequently the coach.

"In the case of Andre, he pulled a muscle a day before the game at training so he couldn't train with the team and had to step aside. The next day, he went to have a scan and sent the results to [his former side] West Ham United.

"They said the injury was not that serious but he if forces it, he can get a muscle tear, so he came to the coach the following day and explained to him the situation and later reported it to the team doctor.

"I don't see any situation [related to this], perhaps, people saw it differently and that was their opinion," he added.