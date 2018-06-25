Wilfred Osei Kwaku: Gov't Has "No Power" To Dissolve Ghana FA

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Wilfred Osei Kwaku says the government has 'no power' to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

Football in the country has been thrown into chaos after ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas uncovered the rot in Ghana football in his new piece named "Number 12".

The government has taken steps to dissolve the country's football governing after the video was aired three weeks ago.

A five-member interim committee which was formed by the government has been dissolved.

But Tema Youth owner Wilfred Osei Kwaku is adamant and insists the ruling party has 'no power' to dissolve the association.

"The clubs are legitimately registered company. But the clubs have been told they don't have legitimate right to exist," he told Asempa FM.

"The government should let the officials know whether it's legitimate to own a club or not.

"As a club owner, I have employed about 60 people." Have I not contributed something to the economy of the country?" he quizzed.

"The government can not do football without resorting to FIFA. The reform will need the involvement of the Executive Committee of the FA. That is what FIFA will tell the government.

"The IMC set up by the government will not be recognised by FIFA. he claimed.

Ghana's Deputy Attorney General Godfred Odame has claimed FIFA does not recognize the current FA administration.