GHALCA Petitions Ghana FA For Extraordinary Congress

The Ghana League Clubs Association is calling for an Extraordinary Congress to quickly put football back on track in the country.

Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo says the association has petitioned the General Secretary of the GFA through the Executive Committee to ''organize an Extraordinary Congress within the stipulated time as enshrined by the GFA Statute.''

The umbrella body for the clubs wants to draw a roadmap for reforms to bring about transparency and accountability in the operations of the FA.

Article 23.5.3 about the Ghana FA statute states that an extraordinary congress of the FA could be convened by the Executive Committee ''on the request of not less than 25 national clubs, at least eight which shall be from the premier division.''

Ghana football is at a crossroads after the government moved to liquidate the association after some officials were captured in the documentary by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas accepting bribes.

Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi who was captured in the video for using the name of the president in a business deal.

The FIFA Council member has been handed a 90-day provisional ban pending an investigation by the Ethics Committee.

Nyantakyi latter resigned as GFA president and also from CAF where he was 1st vice president of the continental body.

