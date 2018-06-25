Ayew Brother's Spokesman Refutes Kwesi Appiah Rift

The spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has rubbished claims that there is an impasse between Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah.

The Swansea duo have played for the country since September last year pair have not featured for the country after withdrawing from Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Congo.

However, many have quizzed why Kwesi Appiah has not called the pair back to his squad.

Many believe their absence from the team is due to the incident but coach Kwesi Appiah has constantly refuted the notion - claiming that he is trying out new players.

"As far as we're concerned, we don't know of any rift or problem with the coach [Kwesi Appiah], management team or any technical team member of the Black Stars," Tackie told Goal.

"The Ayew brothers have not been called for a couple of games but if they call them, they will come like any other Ghanaian. They have never said that they are not going to play for Ghana again and have always made themselves available for future call-ups.

"If the coach thinks that he needs them and invite them for games, they will surely come and help," he added.

Tackie further reiterated the reasons behind the pair's failure to travel to Brazzaville with the team.

"This is the gospel truth and this was what happened. Jordan had a stomach upset and that was a day before they were supposed to enplane to Congo so he couldn't have joined the team," he said.

"You and I know how serious 'running' stomach is, so he couldn't go. Jordan reported to the team doctor and subsequently the coach.

"In the case of Andre, he pulled a muscle a day before the game at training so he couldn't train with the team and had to step aside. The next day, he went to have a scan and sent the results to [his former side] West Ham United.

"They said the injury was not that serious but he if forces it, he can get a muscle tear, so he came to the coach the following day and explained to him the situation and later reported it to the team doctor.

"I don't see any situation [related to this], perhaps, people saw it differently and that was their opinion," he added.

The Ayew brothers are expected to join another club this summer following Swansea City's relegation from the Premier League.