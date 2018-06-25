KP Boateng Hails Toni Kroos Winner For Germany Against Sweden

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng has hailed Toni Kroos for his brilliant winner for Germany in the World Cup group F game against Sweden.

Toni Kroos curled in a beautiful free-kick to give the Germans their first victory at the World Cup, after a shaky start which saw Sweden take the lead through Ola Toivonen. Marco Reus equalized for Germany before the Real Madrid midfielder's stunner.

Boateng, who was born in Germany but opted to play for Ghana has been following the World Cup keenly and tweeted after the game praising the midfielder for his technical expertise.

Meanwhile, in contrasting events, his junior brother, Jerome who plays for Germany and Bayern Munich was red carded after picking two yellow cards in the game.

The win now gives life to Germany's defence of the World Cup title, after winning it four years ago.

Kevin Prince Boateng missed the World Cup after Ghana failed to qualify for the competition in Russia. His last appearance at the Mundial ended with him being suspended from the national team after the fiasco in Brazil.

