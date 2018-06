Players Wants All-Inclusive Reform For Ghana Football - PFAG

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana [PFAG] has called for an all-inclusive reform for Ghana Football following the crisis that has hit Sport.

Football in the country is currently at a crossroad after the government indicated that it was taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association following the revelations made by Anas Aremeyaw Anas latest piece dubbed "Number 12".

Last week, the Ministry of Youth and Sports met with FIFA to set a roadmap for the restructuring of Ghana Football, especially with all football activities halted.

However, captains of the various Premier League Clubs and a representative of the female league held a meeting to discuss the position of the PFAG. A statement was released to that effect.

Below is the statement from the PFAG

PRESS RELEASE

The players union, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) on Thursday 14 June 2018 met with the captains of the various Premier League Clubs and a representative of the female league to discuss the position of the PFAG as per our earlier discussion with FIFPRO the World Players Union.

Discussed among other things were the Players affiliation with FIFPRO through the PFAG, issues of the newly established National Dispute Resolution Chamber by FIFA for Players, player performance issues, Insurance and the Life after Football Policy.

Key among the issues discussed were the challenges facing Ghana Football.

The Players acknowledge that Ghana football is going through a difficult time but have absolute confidence that the right decisions will be made benefitting all stakeholders.

In light of the on-going efforts for improved governance, the Players want to see a proactive and all-inclusive reform of our football.

The PFAG thus calls on all stakeholders to work together to ensure a proper structural representation and the PFAG with support from FIFPro is ready to assist in this process to protect the rights of all footballers who are a major stakeholder in the game.

Accordingly, PFAG is committed to the development of a new workable model, a paradigm shift and consensus which will be vital to usher in a new era of transparency and performance.

Signed

Solomon Torson

Deputy Gen Sec, PFAG