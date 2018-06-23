2018 World Cup: Dramatic Kroos Goal Keeps Germany Alive

Toni Kroos' injury-time winner against Sweden revived defending champions Germany's hopes of becoming the first side to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Ola Toivonen's deft first-half lob had left Joachim Low's side facing elimination but Marco Reus, starting in place of Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, prodded in an equaliser as Germany assumed control after the interval.

The champions then had Jerome Boateng sent off late on for a second yellow card but continued to chase the game knowing a draw left their fate in others' hands.

And they were rewarded in the final minute of five added on when Kroos swept a free-kick into the top right corner from the left of the penalty area.