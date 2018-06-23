2018 World Cup: Belgium's Romelu Lukaku Says It Is Now Or Never For Golden Generation

Striker Romelu Lukaku says it is now or never for Belgium's senior players to enjoy success at international level.

Belgium lost in the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup and at Euro 2016.

They remain among the favourites at this year's World Cup and beat Tunisia 5-2 to maintain their winning start.

"This might be the last tournament for our generation because a few players are going to retire so we're playing for them and trying to leave a bit of history," Lukaku told BBC Radio 5 live.

Belgium went 12 years without playing in a major tournament before qualifying for the 2014 World Cup and were upset by Wales at Euro 2016.

"In the last tournaments that we played, we set the bar so high then we didn't reach our objectives. Now we're just trying to enjoy it," added Manchester United's Lukaku, 25, who scored twice against Tunisia.

"That's the most important thing. Football is all about having fun - but playing to win at the same time. When you find the right balance there's so much more to enjoy.

"It's just the second game, we just need to keep improving like we are doing now.

"We played much better than we did in the first game. Now we have to keep our head day after day, give our maximum and hopefully perform better game after game."

Lukaku joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament's leading scorer on four goals while Chelsea forward Eden Hazard also scored twice against Tunisia.

"I'm a goalscorer so I'm here to score goals, but at the end of the day I want to help my team-mates reach something so we are working hard," said Lukaku.

"I'm delighted for Eden to come to the forefront as well because we need players like him to perform. He did it again today and I'm happy I matched his performance."

Lukaku added that a knock to his foot was "not going to be a big problem" for his participation in Belgium's last Group G game against England on Thursday.