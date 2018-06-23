Rafael Mensah To Fight Machado For WBA Title On July 21

Alberto "Explosivo" Machado (19-0, 16 KOs) would put his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Featherweight World Title on the line, as he faces undefeated number one contender Rafael "Sweet Pea" Mensah of Ghana (31-0, 23 KOs) in a 12-round battle.

Machado, a 27-year-old of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is one of the best boxers in the division with power in both hands.

He would go into the fight after unifying two regional titles with a dominant unanimous decision victory against Carlos "The Solution" Morales, Jezreel "El Invisible" Corrales in round eight with a knockout to capture WBA Super Featherweight title in Oct. 2017.

With his rich experience and quality, the Pueto Rican is confident of retaining his title on July 21, when he takes on Mensah.

"One as a fighter knows the sacrifices that are made to become world champion. Because of that, I would defend my title with blood and honour this July 21.

'Mensah is the mandatory challenger, with great credentials, including an impressive record. That's why I'm preparing more than ever to walk away with my hand raised in my first defence," he stated.

Mensah is a 27-year-old contender of Accra, Ghana, who made his professional debut in 2010.

He has since made steady progress in the 130-pound rankings, earning his spot at the top of the WBA rankings and a shot at the title.

"I know Machado and there is no doubt I can beat him.

"When I saw Machado, I said 'Yes, I can beat you. You are not somebody that can beat me. You cannot beat Rafael Mensah. I would come and maybe not knock you out, but I would beat you in boxing and teach you a good boxing lesson," Mensah stated.