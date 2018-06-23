FIFA Does Not Recognize Current GFA - Deputy Attorney General

Deputy Attorney General Godfred Odame has given the clearest indication that FIFA does not recognize the current FA administration.

Responding to comments made by the Hearts of Lions owner, Randy Abbey on Joy FM's Newsfile programme Saturday, he insisted that government erred in its attempt to dissolve the FA.

But according to Godfred Odame, FIFA is very unhappy with the current crisis in Ghana Football that it could not afford audience to the embattled FA at the meeting with the government of Friday.

"It is quite clear from the statement jointly signed by FIFA and the government of delegation, a member of which I was, that FIFA does not even recognize the current FA administration,' he said.

According to him, FIFA had initially wanted to meet the FA in Ghana but when its three representatives arrived in Ghana, they decided it was not worth it.

"It is important to note that the invitation for the meeting was extended by FIFA. Initially, they had indicated they wanted to meet with the members of the FA first then meet with the government.

"On arrival in Ghana, they decided that was a wrong idea. They abandoned the idea because as far as they are concerned they do not want to legitimize the operations of this FA administration,' he stated.