Edward Opoku Volunteers For Keep Columbus Beautiful Clean Up Exercise

Columbus Crew forward Edward Opoku took to Community service when he joined Columbia Gas of Ohio to help clean Ohio.

The young forward volunteered to participate in the event aimed at Keeping Columbus Beautiful.

Columbus Crew SC, in partnership with Columbia Gas of Ohio, took to the community this week to assist Keep Columbus Beautiful with trash pickup and landscaping tasks in Glen Echo Park and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Volunteers from Crew SC and Columbia Gas were joined by Crew SC Forward Edward Opoku in their efforts to beautify the area. This event is a part of Crew SC's Give Forward initiative presented by MAPFRE Insurance.

Opoku joined Columbus crew from AC Connecticut after his college soccer with Virginia Cavaliers.

