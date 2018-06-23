Christian Atsu To Join Newcastle United Squad For Pre-Season Friendlies Against Porto And Benfica

Ghana winger Christian Atsu will join up with his Newcastle United team-mates for a pre-season friendlies in Portugal.

The Magpies will travel to Portugal where they will play with the country's two bitterest rivals Benfica and FC Porto.

The Tyne-based side will take on Porto, champions of the Portuguese Primera on July 28 at the EstÃ¡dio do DragÃ£o before facing Benfica on August 1.

Atsu is expected to join his colleagues early next month where they will begin their preseason exercise.

The 26-year-old had a good season with the Magpies where he helped them to a 10th place finish in the English Premier League.

His season was blighted by injuries where he missed the final few matches before the end of the 2017/18 League campaign.

