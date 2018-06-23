Black Stars Will Return To The World Cup Soon - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan believes Ghana will make a quick return to the FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the Mundial in Russia losing the only slot available in Group E to Egypt.

The country were aiming to make it to a four straight successive World Cup appearance after playing in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

However, the country's all-time leading goal who is on holidays in Ghana after a long season in Europe with Kayserispor says lessons have been learnt from failing to qualify for Russia 2018 but wished the other African countries well at the Mundial.

"We went to the World Cup between 2006 and 2014 and so, it seems we are used to going to the tournament. But we did not make it there this time and everyone is gutted at that.

"But we are looking to the future because we have quality, young players coming through who also want to participate in the World Cup.

"We did not participate but life goes on. We have to stay focused and with the African teams in Russia well and then see what happens in the future.', Asamoah Gyan told BBC.

Gyan scored Ghana's first ever goal at the World Cup when he half-volleyed a pass from Stephen Appiah in the game against the Czech Republic at the World Cup in Germany 2006. His last goal came against Portugal in Brazil.