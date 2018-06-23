FIFA Ban Out Of The Question After Successful Meeting With Gov’t

Following Governments successful meeting with the delegation from FIFA that came to Ghana to deliberate on the corruption scandal that has hit the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghana is unlikely to get a ban from the world football Governing body, a statement released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports has indicated.

After an Anas Aremeyaw Investigative piece that revealed the rot in Ghana football leading to Governments decision to take steps to dissolve the GFA, it was likely Ghana will attract a ban from FIFA due to the fact that the World Football Governing Body does not tolerate Government or external influence on football-related matters.

FIFA yesterday had a delegation meet with the Government of Ghana represented by the Minister for Youth and Sports Hon Isaac Asiamah, the information Minister Mustapha Hamid, as well as top Government officials in the persons of Godfred Yeboah Dame, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Frank Quist. The meeting was held between FIFA and government with no GFA official present in the meeting.

The Government is set to have further discussions with the delegations from FIFA in the coming days in Zurich Switzerland to find ways to revive football in the country.

Below is the statement released to the Media by the Ministry of Youth and Sports;

