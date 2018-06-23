Ex-Liverpool And Newcastle Defender Enrique Recovering From Brain Surgery

Former Liverpool and Newcastle defender Jose Enrique is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumour.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who retired last September because of a persistent knee injury, said: “It has been the toughest few weeks of my life.

“Within the space of one month, I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumour and had surgery to have it removed.

“I am now in recovery and so thankful. Life is too precious.”

Left-back Enrique made 127 appearances for Newcastle before a £6.5m move to Liverpool in August 2011.

He played 99 games for Liverpool but was released in May 2016. He joined Spanish second tier side Real Zaragoza and made 27 appearances before retiring.