Emmanuel Oti Shines In Denmark

Ghanaian young player, Emmanuel Oti is the new kid on the block who is being monitored by some big clubs in Europe.

The budding rising star who featured for Sogakope based WAFA Fc in the Ghana premier league recently helped his club Esbjerg to qualify for the Danish super league

Oti told the media he hopes to take Esbjerg football club to bigger places. He also did not hide his desire to play for the national team, the Black Stars and feature in the FIFA World Cup. He said the game of football has developed with many tactical and technical play, with coaches and creative players having their days.

He prayed that Ghana will qualify for the next FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar 2022.