Womens League Petitions President Over Suspension Football Activities

The Women League Clubs in Ghana have petitioned the president of Ghana over the suspension of all football activities.

The government took the steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

A ten-day injunction secured by the Attorney General at the Accra High Court elapsed today ( Thursday).

The latest development is affecting football in the country- the women's FA Cup, as well as the Women's league, have all been put on hold.

Below is the petition to the president

A PETITION TO THE PRESIDENT

HIS EXCELLENCY WILLIAM ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO

THRO’:

THE MINISTER

MINISTRY OF GENDER, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION

ACCRA

COPIES

1. THE CHIEF JUSTICE

2. THE CHIEF OF STAFF

3. WOMEN CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT

4. PRELIMINARY SELECT COMMITTEE ON SPORTS (CHAIRPERSON)

5. FIRST AND SECOND LADIES OF GHANA:

A. FIRST LADY MADAM REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO

B. SECOND LADY MADAM SAMIRA BAWUMIA

6. HIS MAJESTY OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II, ASANTEHENE

7. THE MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS

8. THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION

9. THE THREE EX-PRESIDENTS AND THEIR WIVES:

A. FORMER PRESIDENT MR. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA & MRS LORDINA MAHAMA

B. FORMER PRESIDENT MR. JOHN KUFUOR & MRS THERESA KUFUOR

C. FORMER PRESIDENT MR. JERRY RAWLINGS & MRS NANA KONADU AGYEMAN RAWLINGS

THE HUMBLE PETITION OF WOMEN FOOTBALL CLUBS IN GHANA SHOWETH

1. That the petitioners namely Ampem Darkoa Ladies football club Techiman, Prisons Ladies

Football club, Sunyani, Northern Ladies Football Club Tamale, Pearlpia Ladies Football Club

Tamale, Fabulous Ladies Football Club Kumasi, Kumasi Sports Academy Kumasi, Supreme Ladies

Football Club Kumasi, Ash Town Ladies Football Club Kumasi are the northern part of Ghana

Ladies premier league football clubs.

2. That there are also southern part of Ghana ladies premier league football clubs namely Hassacas

Ladies Football Club Takoradi, Sea Lions Football Club Elmina, Soccer Intellectuals Football Club

Ajumako, Lady strikers football club Cape Coast, Samaria Ladies Football club Accra, Halifax

Ladies Football Club Accra, Police Ladies Football Club Accra, Immigration Ladies Football Club,

Accra and over 65 Division One Women Football Clubs in Ghana.

3. That the above-mentioned clubs play the women’s premier league and division one league in

Ghana.

4. That it is the case of the petitioners who are acting per their respective chief Executive officers

that the said clubs urgently requires your assistance in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and

Government of Ghana Saga. So as to avoid any sanctions from FIFA.

5. The Petitioners state that ladies football is now gaining recognition in Ghana and same is

currently being developed in all parts of the country.

6. The petitioners state that the owners of these teams find it very difficult to run the financial

affairs of the teams due to the fact that no gate proceeds is taken when they are playing, there

is lack of sponsorship among other difficulties.

7. The petitioners aver that the female players in most cases rely on allowances they receive from

international tournaments such as the FIFA U17 World Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, the National

female Teams matches etc.

8. The petitioners state that there are occasions whereby some female players get the

opportunity to ply their trade outside Ghana and for that matter requires International Transfer

Certificate (ITC) to play outside.

9. The petitioners say that most of the footballers (players) are orphans, dropouts etc who have

taken the desire to play football so as to make a living.

10. That indeed out of the meagre allowances they receive some of them used same to cater for

their family members.

11. That the petitioners are hereby requesting you to intercede on their behalf in the Government

bid to dissolve the GFA as such that attempt will bring more curses than blessings to the ladies

football in Ghana.

12. It is the case of the petitioners that currently Ghana has qualified for the FIFA U20 Women’s

World Cup to be played in France from August 5th to August 24th 2018.

13. Again Ghana has qualified for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup to be played in Uruguay from

November 13th to December 1st, 2018.

14. That between November 17th to December 3rd 2018 Ghana will host the Africa Women’s

Championship to prepare the teams for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

15. The petitioners state that their greatest fear is for FIFA to sanction Ghana due to government

conduct in handling the GFA saga.

16. The petitioners aver that in the event where FIFA sanctions Ghana, Ghana cannot partake in the

said upcoming international tournaments and this will bring drastic effects on ladies football in

Ghana.

17. That in the event where Ghana is sanctioned by FIFA and GFA is dissolved, the ladies football

clubs would have to release the ladies from their camps or team houses and as ladies, most of

them would loose form, some would become pregnant and give birth among other social effects

which will drastically affect their chosen professional careers.

18. Indeed the allowances they earn from these international tournaments would be gone and it

will bring economic pressures and hardships on the players and their dependents.

19. The petitioners aver that most of these female players have been put in school by the clubs and

a sanction from FIFA would seriously affect their education.

20. That the players who have to acquire ITC from GFA would not acquired same and thereby be

unable to travel outside Ghana to ply their trade with foreign teams.

21. That on a sad note the under-listed players namely Priscilla Adubea, Uisha Mawia, Naomi

Anima, Adisatu Kubrah and Sonia Opoku who sustained various degrees of injuries during the

Africa World Cup qualification Tournaments and have been recommended by the various

Doctors of the National teams through the GFA to Ministry for Surgery to be done on them

cannot materialize in the event where the GFA is dissolved.

22. The petitioners therefore prays the following reliefs through your high office:-

A. That government would handle the GFA matter in accordance with the directives

from FIFA so as to avoid the wrath or sanctions of FIFA

B. That government would as much as possible avoid the dissolution of the GFA so

as to avoid any ban from FIFA.

C. That government would deal personally with those found culpable in the

GFA/Anas Saga and avoid dissolving the GFA.

CLUBS

1. AMPEM DARKOA FC

2. PRISONS LADIES FC

3. FABULOUS LADIES FC

4. KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY FC

5. ASH TOWN LADIES FC

6. SUPREME LADIES FC

7. NORTHERN LADIES FC

8. PEARLPIA LADIES FC

9. POLICE LADIES FC

10. IMMIGRATION LADIES FC

11. HALIFAX LADIES FC

12. SAMARIA LADIES FC

13. LADY STRIKERS LADIES FC

14. HASSACAS LADIES FC

15. SOCCER INTELLECTUALS FC

16. SEA LIONS LADIES FC