Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Women League Clubs in Ghana have petitioned the president of Ghana over the suspension of all football activities.
The government took the steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which uncovered the rot in Ghana football.
A ten-day injunction secured by the Attorney General at the Accra High Court elapsed today ( Thursday).
The latest development is affecting football in the country- the women's FA Cup, as well as the Women's league, have all been put on hold.
Womens League Petitions President Over Suspension Football Activities
The Women League Clubs in Ghana have petitioned the president of Ghana over the suspension of all football activities.
The government took the steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which uncovered the rot in Ghana football.
A ten-day injunction secured by the Attorney General at the Accra High Court elapsed today ( Thursday).
The latest development is affecting football in the country- the women's FA Cup, as well as the Women's league, have all been put on hold.
Below is the petition to the president
A PETITION TO THE PRESIDENT
HIS EXCELLENCY WILLIAM ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO
THRO’:
THE MINISTER
MINISTRY OF GENDER, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION
ACCRA
COPIES
1. THE CHIEF JUSTICE
2. THE CHIEF OF STAFF
3. WOMEN CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT
4. PRELIMINARY SELECT COMMITTEE ON SPORTS (CHAIRPERSON)
5. FIRST AND SECOND LADIES OF GHANA:
A. FIRST LADY MADAM REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO
B. SECOND LADY MADAM SAMIRA BAWUMIA
6. HIS MAJESTY OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II, ASANTEHENE
7. THE MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS
8. THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION
9. THE THREE EX-PRESIDENTS AND THEIR WIVES:
A. FORMER PRESIDENT MR. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA & MRS LORDINA MAHAMA
B. FORMER PRESIDENT MR. JOHN KUFUOR & MRS THERESA KUFUOR
C. FORMER PRESIDENT MR. JERRY RAWLINGS & MRS NANA KONADU AGYEMAN RAWLINGS
THE HUMBLE PETITION OF WOMEN FOOTBALL CLUBS IN GHANA SHOWETH
1. That the petitioners namely Ampem Darkoa Ladies football club Techiman, Prisons Ladies
Football club, Sunyani, Northern Ladies Football Club Tamale, Pearlpia Ladies Football Club
Tamale, Fabulous Ladies Football Club Kumasi, Kumasi Sports Academy Kumasi, Supreme Ladies
Football Club Kumasi, Ash Town Ladies Football Club Kumasi are the northern part of Ghana
Ladies premier league football clubs.
2. That there are also southern part of Ghana ladies premier league football clubs namely Hassacas
Ladies Football Club Takoradi, Sea Lions Football Club Elmina, Soccer Intellectuals Football Club
Ajumako, Lady strikers football club Cape Coast, Samaria Ladies Football club Accra, Halifax
Ladies Football Club Accra, Police Ladies Football Club Accra, Immigration Ladies Football Club,
Accra and over 65 Division One Women Football Clubs in Ghana.
3. That the above-mentioned clubs play the women’s premier league and division one league in
Ghana.
4. That it is the case of the petitioners who are acting per their respective chief Executive officers
that the said clubs urgently requires your assistance in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and
Government of Ghana Saga. So as to avoid any sanctions from FIFA.
5. The Petitioners state that ladies football is now gaining recognition in Ghana and same is
currently being developed in all parts of the country.
6. The petitioners state that the owners of these teams find it very difficult to run the financial
affairs of the teams due to the fact that no gate proceeds is taken when they are playing, there
is lack of sponsorship among other difficulties.
7. The petitioners aver that the female players in most cases rely on allowances they receive from
international tournaments such as the FIFA U17 World Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, the National
female Teams matches etc.
8. The petitioners state that there are occasions whereby some female players get the
opportunity to ply their trade outside Ghana and for that matter requires International Transfer
Certificate (ITC) to play outside.
9. The petitioners say that most of the footballers (players) are orphans, dropouts etc who have
taken the desire to play football so as to make a living.
10. That indeed out of the meagre allowances they receive some of them used same to cater for
their family members.
11. That the petitioners are hereby requesting you to intercede on their behalf in the Government
bid to dissolve the GFA as such that attempt will bring more curses than blessings to the ladies
football in Ghana.
12. It is the case of the petitioners that currently Ghana has qualified for the FIFA U20 Women’s
World Cup to be played in France from August 5th to August 24th 2018.
13. Again Ghana has qualified for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup to be played in Uruguay from
November 13th to December 1st, 2018.
14. That between November 17th to December 3rd 2018 Ghana will host the Africa Women’s
Championship to prepare the teams for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.
15. The petitioners state that their greatest fear is for FIFA to sanction Ghana due to government
conduct in handling the GFA saga.
16. The petitioners aver that in the event where FIFA sanctions Ghana, Ghana cannot partake in the
said upcoming international tournaments and this will bring drastic effects on ladies football in
Ghana.
17. That in the event where Ghana is sanctioned by FIFA and GFA is dissolved, the ladies football
clubs would have to release the ladies from their camps or team houses and as ladies, most of
them would loose form, some would become pregnant and give birth among other social effects
which will drastically affect their chosen professional careers.
18. Indeed the allowances they earn from these international tournaments would be gone and it
will bring economic pressures and hardships on the players and their dependents.
19. The petitioners aver that most of these female players have been put in school by the clubs and
a sanction from FIFA would seriously affect their education.
20. That the players who have to acquire ITC from GFA would not acquired same and thereby be
unable to travel outside Ghana to ply their trade with foreign teams.
21. That on a sad note the under-listed players namely Priscilla Adubea, Uisha Mawia, Naomi
Anima, Adisatu Kubrah and Sonia Opoku who sustained various degrees of injuries during the
Africa World Cup qualification Tournaments and have been recommended by the various
Doctors of the National teams through the GFA to Ministry for Surgery to be done on them
cannot materialize in the event where the GFA is dissolved.
22. The petitioners therefore prays the following reliefs through your high office:-
A. That government would handle the GFA matter in accordance with the directives
from FIFA so as to avoid the wrath or sanctions of FIFA
B. That government would as much as possible avoid the dissolution of the GFA so
as to avoid any ban from FIFA.
C. That government would deal personally with those found culpable in the
GFA/Anas Saga and avoid dissolving the GFA.
CLUBS
1. AMPEM DARKOA FC
2. PRISONS LADIES FC
3. FABULOUS LADIES FC
4. KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY FC
5. ASH TOWN LADIES FC
6. SUPREME LADIES FC
7. NORTHERN LADIES FC
8. PEARLPIA LADIES FC
9. POLICE LADIES FC
10. IMMIGRATION LADIES FC
11. HALIFAX LADIES FC
12. SAMARIA LADIES FC
13. LADY STRIKERS LADIES FC
14. HASSACAS LADIES FC
15. SOCCER INTELLECTUALS FC
16. SEA LIONS LADIES FC