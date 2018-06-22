Number 12: Gov't, FIFA Holds Fruitful Meeting Over Football Crisis

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei Baah has confirmed that the much-anticipated meeting between government and FIFA went well.

Ahead of the arrival of the delegation from FIFA, multiple reports emerged that the Sports Ministry will not meet the delegation if they meet the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

But nerves were calm down and the meeting finally took place.

"Ghanaians will be made known as to what transpired during the meeting. At the appropriate time, whatever happened in the meeting will be made known," Adjei Baah told Happy FM.

"Initially we wanted to postpone the meeting but since FIFA delegation were in the country, we have to show them the respect so we held the meeting. The notion that FIFA will ban Ghana is out of the question here. It won't happen.

"The meeting was held between FIFA and government. No GFA official was present in the meeting," he added.

The meeting was attended by Godfred Yeboah Dame, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Hon Isaac Asiamah, Frank Quist and Mustapha Hamid.