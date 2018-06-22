Inter Milan Set To Announce The Signing Of Kwadwo Asamoah With Two Others

Italian giants Inter Milan are set to announce the signing of Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah in the coming days together with Radga Niangolan and Stephen De Vrij.

The trio all left their clubs after the expiration of their contracts with Asamoah reported having signed a three year deal with the Nerazzurri's. According to calciomercato, an announcement could happen in the next few days.

The Ghanaian midfielder had a successful six-year stay in Turin with Juventus, where he won the Italian Serie A title in all the time spent at the Juve.

Asamoah was reported to have rejected a new contract from the Old Lady to move elsewhere for personal reasons. Meanwhile, sources close to the player indicated the former Udinese player will be joining Inter.

Belgian midfielder Radja Niangolan and Dutch defender Stephen De Vrij will also be joining from AS Roma and Lazio respectively.

Inter Milan returned to the UEFA Champions League after a six-year absence and are strengthening their squad with the recruitments of experienced players including Asamoah.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com