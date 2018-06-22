Patrick Razak Returns To Training After Injury Recovery

Hearts of Oak winder, Patrick Razak has returned to training after weeks out due to injury.

Razak picked up an injury after featuring in his side’s FA Cup game against Young Wise.

He returned to group training on Thursday and got involved a light exercise.

The Black Stars "B" man was solely supervised by the team physician “Ozi Oza” in Thursday’s training.

The former Premier League champions returned from a five-day break as they prepare for the second round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.