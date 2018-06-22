Bernard Kumordzi Begins Pre-Season Training With Kortrijk After Injury Recovery

Ghana midfielder Bernard Yao Kumordzi has commenced pre-season training with Belgian side KV Kortrijk after recovering from a muscle tear injury.

The 33-year-old picked a thigh injury during the side's 3-0 defeat at Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League Europa League playoffs.

The former Dijon enforcer hit the gym last month to begin his recovery before he was confirmed fit to join his team-mates in their pre-season training camp.

The Guys who commenced their pre-season training a fortnight released names of players who have joined the camp as they sharpen the rough edges ahead of next season's Belgian league.

Check the list below:

Thomas Kaminski

Sebastien Bruzzese

Jarno De Smet,

Youcef Attal

Bennard Kumordzi

Gary Kagelmacher

Kristof D'Haene

Larry Azouni

Christophe Lepoint

Hannes Van Der Bruggen

Jovan Stojanovic

Elohim Rolland

Medjon Hoxha

Tyron Ivanof

Idir Ouali

Teddy Chevalier.

They were supplemented with that tester and youth products Seppe Gantois and Jarne Jodts. Anthony Van Loo, who is undergoing heart surgery next week, was present but stayed inside.

On Saturday, the club will play its first training match against second-tier side Bissegem.

Kumordzi scored one goal in 27 league appearances in the Belgian Jupiler League last term and will be expected to keep up with the same level of performance when the league starts.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com