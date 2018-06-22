Kosovo Based Ghanaian Quartet To Lead FC Prishtina For Europa League Glory

Ghanaian quartet of Abdul Bashiru, Ben Nash Quansah, Abdul Basit and Arago Jamal have drawn Europa FC in the qualifying rounds of the Europa Cup for the 2018/19 season.

The four players have been integral members of the Prishtina side that won the Kosovo FA Cup, and are set to face Rahim Ayew and Seidu Yahaya Europa FC for a place in the second round of Europe's second-tier competition.

Last season, Prishtina failed to progress pass the first stage after they lost to Swedish side Norkopping by a 6 goals aggregate scoreline. Meanwhile, Rahim Ayew's Europa FC of Cyprus also lost to Welsh side New Saints in the first round.

Ghana's Thomas Partey enjoyed success in the competition the just ended season after helping Atletico Madrid defeat Marseille in the final in Lyon.

Abdul Bashiru, who stellar performances has seen him earn a nomination for the best left back position together with his compatriots are poised for a good adventure next season.

