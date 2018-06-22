Fatau Dauda Backs Nigeria To Progress To World Cup Round Of 16 Stage

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has thrown his support behind Nigeria to advance to the next of the ongoing FIFA World Cup despite their slow start to the competition.

The Super Eagle started the World Cup on a stuttering note after losing 2-0 to Croatia last weekend.

The three-time Africa champions will be aiming to get their campaign back on track as they play European minnows Iceland on Friday.

According to Dauda, who was Ghana's first choice goalkeeper during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, believes the West Africa giants are still on course to pick the second qualifying ticket to the round of 16 of the competition.

"Starting a tournament on a good note is always an advantage and I strongly believe Nigeria will progress to the round of 16," the Enyimba FC goalie told Happy FM.

"Today's match won't be an easy one because Iceland is having a strong team."

"The rest of Nigeria matches will not be easy. They should take it match after match and they will go far."

When asked if he any of the three African countries left in the competition - namely Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia can make an impact by reaching the quarter-finals stage, he said, "I believe it's very possible for an African team to reach the quarter-finals of this tournament."

