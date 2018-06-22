Faith And The 2018 World Cup: Little-Known Christian Details About Soccer Stars

Soccer is like a religion for many, but these athletes will indeed to rely on their faith in their search for glory.

With the World Cup 2018 kicking off, we can reveal our dream soccer team — with a few substitutes, just in case! — who’ll be taking to the pitch to put their nation on the path to soccer glory.

Besides their talent on the field, what really makes these men stand out is their faith, and their desire to share it for the whole world to see. Whether it’s through public declarations, partaking in pilgrimages, or being actively involved in Catholic charities, these players know who is the real source of their inspiration.

Lionel Messi, Argentina



The forward says he will go on a30-mile religious pilgrimage to San Nicolas, in his native Argentina, to celebrate a World Cup win (after running about 50 miles in 7 games), and has a large tattoo of Jesus on his right bicep.

Sergio Aguero, Argentina



The striker will join Messi on the pilgrimage but has added a challenge by declaring they'll both run the distance to San Nicolas.

Andres Iniesta, Spain



Before the 2010 World Cup, the midfielder promised that if his team won, he would take a pilgrimage along the Camino de Santiago, the "Way of St. James."

Gianluigi Buffon, Italy



The popular 40-year-old goalkeeper made a pilgrimage to Medjugorje in Bosnia after the Euro 2012 championships.

James Rodriguez, Colombia



The attacking midfielder has a tattoo of Jesus on his shin and is quick to share on social media that his success is all down to God.

Radamel Falcao, Colombia



The very devout striker studies the Bible and prays before each game, and also tries to get his teammates involved, too. On scoring, he lifts his jersey to reveal a t-shirt saying: "With Jesus, you'll never be alone."

Manuel Neuer, Germany



The outstanding goalie supports a Catholic group that helps combat child poverty and a youth group led by Amigonian friars, a branch of the Capuchins.

Olivier Giroud, France



The devout Catholic striker has a tattoo of Psalm 23 (in Latin): "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want," and has also shared how religion brings him peace.

Vedran Corluka, Croatia



Fleeing his native Bosnia during the war, the centre back returned to help fund and rebuild his village church. He also wears a wristband with Catholic icons.

Edinson Cavani, Uraguay



In an interview, the striker referred to himself as "an athlete for Christ," saying: "I play for Him, to give Him glory, to thank Him for giving me the ability to play football."

Jakub BÅ‚aszczykowski, Poland



As a child, tragedy struck this winger when his father murdered his mother, but he remains firm in his faith and was an ambassador of the World Youth Day in 2016.

Sergio Ramos, Spain



The central defender has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his upper left arm.