MOYS Cautions General Secretary Of GFA

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has cautioned Mr. Isaac Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to abstain from exercising his role as such, as the interim injunction placed on the GFA and its members still holds.

This comes in the wake of news that, Mr Addo was to meet with a delegation from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), to discuss the current happenings in Ghana football, which caused government to seek for a court injunction on all football-related activities and officials as well as members from the GFA, from exercising any powers conferred on them.

'As you are aware, by the terms of the order of interim injunction granted by the High Court on 12th June 2018, your good self and all officials, members and directors of the GFA are prohibited from exercising any power conferred on you in relation to your position in the GFA.

'This necessarily implies that any meeting in your capacity as GFA officials in Ghana would be unlawful and in direct disregard for the authority of the Courts of Ghana.

'Please be cautioned that an attempt to meet with the FIFA officials in Ghana would be unlawful,' a letter from the ministry to Mr. Addo stated.

According to the letter served to Mr Addo, 'by choosing to register as a company limited by guarantee in Ghana, the GFA agreed to be subject to the Companies Act, the Bodies Corporate (Official Liquidations) Act and other laws regulating companies in Ghana, just as the existence of FIFA is also subject to the laws of Switzerland, it is our expectation that you promptly make this point clear to the FIFA officials'.