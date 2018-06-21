Richard Commey To Fight As An Undercard O0f Easter v Garcia Bout

What was billed to be a bout between Ghana’s Richard Commey and America’s Robert Easter, has taken an interesting twist, with the two boxers set to fight on the same night, but now, against different opponents?

Despite earlier talks of a possible rematch between the two boxers who first fought in 2016, Easter opted out and chose a different opponent and left Commey with no other option than to fight on an undercard, the same night Easter mounts the ring against a new opponent.

Lightweight contender, Commey (26-2, 23 KOs) will be up against an unknown opponent on the undercard of the lightweight unification bout between WBC champion, Mikey Garcia, and IBF world champion, Robert Easter Jnr, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on July 28.

Commey, an International Boxing Federation (IBF) mandatory challenger, will fight the winner of Garcia v Easter Jr within 90 days of their bout or vacate the belt.

The Ghanaian was expected to challenge Easter Jnr in a rematch of their 2016 fight, which saw the American earning a controversial split decision to win the vacant IBF world title, but the champion opted for a unification against Garcia, instead of facing Commey, who has since been yearning for another world title opportunity.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian made some key changes to his technical team and relocated to the USA to train under the tutelage of Andre Rozier in an adjustment which brought Alejandro Luna down in an IBF eliminator in March.

Meanwhile, Raphael “Sweet Pea” Mensah’s challenge for the WBA super featherweight championship against Alberto Machado has been fixed for July 21, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, with the deal almost done.

The bout will be a co-main event with Jaime Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title defence, following the latest negotiations between the Ghanaian's camp, Don King Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions, promoters of Machado.