MOYS Meeting With FIFA Postponed Indefinitely

The Ministry and Youth and Sports' intended meeting with officials from world football governing body, FIFA has been postponed until further notice.

Officials from FIFA were expected in the country on Thursday (June 21) ahead of a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah which would have decided Ghana's membership status after an announcement by the government to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

The government is currently in the process of dissolving the GFA, but FIFA rules oblige member associations to manage their own affairs independently and with no influence from third parties.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry and Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei-Baah, the FIFA officials had intended to meet the GFA on Thursday before their meeting with Mr Asiamah but were informed that there was court order halting all GFA activities.

"The meeting has been postponed, for now, till further notice," Mr Adjei-Baah told Graphic Online in an interview.

"Well, we have craved the indulgence of FIFA to postpone that meeting so that it will afford us more time to satisfy our internal processes and consultations".

He said although FIFA had been informed about the decision to postpone the meeting, they were yet to respond.

"We have no idea (where the FIFA team are) because we sent this notification to them on Wednesday through various channels but the unfortunate thing is that they have not replied.

"Aside from that, when they were coming the itinerary was that, they were to meet the GFA on Thursday then government on Friday but we made them aware of an injunction on GFA officials and their functions and that such a meeting was an illegality".

Meanwhile, the 10-day interlocutory injunction secured by the Attorney General (Gloria Akuffo) on all football-related activities will elapse tomorrow, (Friday, June 22, 2018).

Background

The GFA and its former President, Kwesi Nyantakyi have come under government scrutiny since the airing of an investigative documentary exposing alleged acts of corruption involving GFA officials.

The embattled former GFA boss was seen and heard describing how to make money from a proposed sponsorship deal from a supposed investor.

For a deal worth about $15 million, Nyantakyi and his fellow 'conspirators' were to make $3.5 million from it in one of the most damaging scenes in the video in which he said he would funnel the monies into the country through his microfinance company.

He also boasted of his relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, suggesting the president and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, were susceptible to bribery, and that the two could be influenced with $5 million and $3 million respectively.

Nyantakyi is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service over a charge of defrauding by false pretence.