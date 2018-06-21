Ghana Mini-Golf Schools Competition Finals Set For June 23

The Ghana Mini-golf Federation (GMF) is proud to announce that the finals of the maiden edition of the Ghana Mini-golf schools competition will be held this Saturday, June 23, 2018, at GMF Secretariat Grounds Ridge, Accra.

For the past 2 months, over 150 Students aged between 9 and 17 from qualified schools as have been training for the finals.

Min-igolf encourages students to develop skills and Improves memory, hand-eye coordination, as well as spend great social time.

The finals will tee off at 9am with participating qualified schools being Ghana International School, Galaxy International School, British International School, Vilac International School, Al-Rayan International School, Agrrey Memorial School, Pat Academy and Jack and Jill School

Winners of the maiden edition of the Ghana Minigolf Schools Competition will have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Open African Minigolf championship to represent their countries in July 2018 and win attractive prizes.