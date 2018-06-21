Team Ghana Ready To Host ECOWAS U-20 Championships

Ghana is set to host the maiden Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) U-20 championship here in Cape Coast as the team prepares for major competitions later this year.

After hosting the ECOWAS games back in 2012, this will be the second time Ghana is hosting a major ECOWAS competition. The U-20 ECOWAS champions slated for this weekend will see all 14 West African Countries competing on one stage. All countries are expected to arrive in Ghana and some countries like Nigeria has already arrived in Cape Coast for the competition.

Speaking to Modernghana Sports, the General Secretary for Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fusseini confirmed that the country is ready to host the competition and a strong delegation from the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) led by its Secretary-General Lamine Fathy has arrived in town for the event.

Bawa Fusseini disclosed to us that Ghana is using this competition to prepare athletes and keep them in shape for three major competitions in the world.

“Our target is to get more athletes to qualify for the u20 championships in Finland and to also give the Ghanaian based athletes the international exposure to also increase their competitiveness whiles going into the African Championships in Nigeria in six weeks in August. We are also preparing one particular athlete for a championship in Mauritius next month”, Bawa Fusseini shared with Modernghana sports.

Hor Halutie who has been the most consistent female sprinter based in the country since 2016, winning the overall circuit 100m event in 2016 and also winning the circuit 100m and 200m at the first leg of the Circuit in Sekondi and Cape Coast this season is expected to lead Team Ghana in the competition.

In all Ghana is presenting 42 athletes of which there are 22 men and 20 women.