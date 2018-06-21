GFA Staff Don't Respects Ghanaian Players - Daniel Addo

Former Berekum Chelsea star, Daniel Addo has revealed the frustrations players go through when they visit the premises of the Ghana Football Association.

In an interview with Kumasi based Kessben FM, he alleged that a member of the defunct Ghana Football Association requested money from him when he needed help with his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“I am not saying this to condemn the GFA no, I don’t have the right to do that but how Ghanaian players are treated at the FA that is what I want to put a stop to.

“Am telling you today, nobody at the FA respects any Ghanaian player, I have been to the Israelis federation, I have been to Poland federation the moment they see that you are a player the kind of reception they give you is amazing, but visit the FA in Ghana and if you don’t know anybody, you won’t even be given a chair.

“I needed an ITC to play for a team in Israel, so I thought it wise to call the representative of my former club (Berekum Chelsea) at the FA to help me and when I called him, he told me to bring $2000 before he renders to me his service but I wouldn’t like to mention the person’s name but my club didn’t want to pay so I even decided to use my salary to pay because I needed the ITC and it was later I called someone else who was willing to help me.

Daniel Addo began his professional career at Kessben F.C and later moved to Berekum Chelsea where he featured in just 10, he left the team and was transferred to Gençlerbirliji S.K., but is now without a club.