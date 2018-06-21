Gov’t Meeting With FIFA Over Anas Exposé Postponed

The meeting scheduled between the Government of Ghana and representatives of FIFA to discuss the way forward for Ghana football in the light of government's decision to clean the Ghana FA has been postponed.

FIFA initially agreed with the Government of Ghana to meet in either Zurich, Russia or Accra to discuss the decision of Government to take steps in dissolving the FAand settled on a meeting in Accra on Friday.

The decision of Government followed revelations from investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' documentary on Ghana football dubbed “Number 12”.

The FIFA delegation were expected to arrive in Accra on Thursday night for the said meeting, but Public Relations Officer of the Sports Ministry Elvis Adjei Baah confirmed the postponement to Citi Sports.

“Yes, the meeting has been postponed until further notice,” he said.

The reason for the postponement is however unclear, with reports suggesting the prevention of GFA General Secretary Isaac Addo from attending the meeting as a major concern of FIFA.

The Sports Ministry wrote a letter warning Mr. Isaac Addo against holding any meeting with FIFA officials due to the court injunction placed on the GFA.

The Attorney-General last week secured a 10-day injunction from the High Court to freeze all activities of the Ghana FA while investigations into corruption went on.

The Attorney-General stated that on the expiration of the injunction (which would be on June 22), the Government would seek a more permanent one in order to chart the way forward for Ghana football.

Government then went ahead to form a 5-man interim committee to manage football in the country as the legal matters were being dealt with on the side, but even before the inauguration of the committee, GHALCA chairman and a member of the committee, Cudjoe Fianoo, stepped down from his role creating some uncertainty.