Inform Dauda Mohammed To Join Dutch Club Vitesse Arnhem On Loan

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko goal poacher Dauda Mohammed is set to join Dutch side Vittese Arnhem on loan from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for the youth side of Anderlecht where he scored 29 goals from 25 appearances attracting interests from the Dutch Club.

According to reports Vittese Coach Leonid Slutsky has been in Belgium on three occasions to watch the Ghanaian, who he is convinced will add some potency to his attack next season.

Meanwhile, reports reaching Ghanasoccernet.com also reveal officials of both sides met on Wednesday to hold discussion over the availability of the youngster.

Vitesse Arnhem are believed to want the player outright but Anderlecht could only offer Dauda for loan to continue with his development.

Dauda Mohammed has a contract with Anderlecht until 2021.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com