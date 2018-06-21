2018 World Cup: David Beckham Predicts England v Argentina Final

David Beckham has backed England and Argentina to reach the World Cup final in Russia.

The last time the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals was in 2006 when Beckham was captain.

Two-time winners Argentina were runners-up in 2014.

"I think obviously my choice would be England to win the competition, but that's me being biased and passionate about my country," said Beckham, who was speaking at an event in China. England beat Tunisia 2-1 in their opening game, boosting their chances of reaching the knockout round.

They next face Panama on Sunday, while Argentina's second group game is against Croatia on Thursday (19:00 BST)

"I'm very happy that we won the first game in the group," added Beckham.

"England is a very young team, they don't have a lot of experience yet and the journey of the World Cup will become harder and harder because there are many good teams in the tournament."