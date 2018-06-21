Ramadan Cup Gets Ashfoam, McDan Boost

Ashfoam Ghana Limited and McDan Shipping Company Limited have become the latest corporate institutions to throw their weight behind the 4th edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup scheduled for this Saturday.

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is a community football gala which brings Zongo Communities together at the end of every Ramadan to climax the celebration of a successful fasting period and Eid.

Just three years of its inception, the competition, which is named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has become a popular feature on the calendar of activities for Zongo Communities and has also attracted great support from corporate Ghana.

Explaining why they have come on board for the 4th edition, the marketing and communications manager of Ashfoam, Joe Ampem Darko Antwi, said Ashfoam believes in the values of the Ramadan Cup, which is aimed at bringing the youth from the various Zongo Communities together regardless of their religious affiliation to celebrate as well as promote friendship.

The Marketing Manager of Ashfoam added that so many people have a misconception about the youth from Zongo but events such as this present a perfect opportunity for the youth to dispel such notions and present the real characteristics of these Communities, which are peace and togetherness.

Meanwhile, McDan Group, whose group president, Dr Daniel McKorley is renowned for his commitment towards community integration, has also pledged its support for the 4th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Cup.

DAILY GUIDE learnt Dr McKorley is impressed by the profile of the competition, which has successfully brought together several Zongo Communities together to celebrate the end of Ramadan as well as promote community integration.

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup started in 2015 with eight Zongo Communities and increased to twelve communities in the second edition in 2016.

This year’s edition will have 16 Communities from three regions of Ghana participating namely: Alajo, Ashaiman, Ashaley Botwe, Darkuman, Fadama, Kasoa, Koforidua Zongo, Madina (defending champions), Mamobi, Accra New Town, Nima, Nsawam Zongo, Nungua Zongo, Sabon Zongo, Shukura and Tudu.

The gala kicks off this Saturday, June 23 at the Wembley Park, Kotobabi at 8:00 a.m.

The Royal Bank is the headline sponsor. Other supporting sponsors are Multi Pac Ghana Limited (producers of Perla Natural Mineral Water and 5 Star Energy Drink), Nasco Electronics, Marwako Fast Food, Afro Arab Group, and Holiday Inn Hotel.