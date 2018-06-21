Kwabena Owusu Upbeat Over FC Cartegena Promotion Ahead Of Extremadura Clash

Cartegena forward Kwabena Owusu has expressed his belief that his outfit have done enough to book their place in the Spanish second-tier ahead of CF Extremadura.

The Murcia-based side lost 1-0 to CF Extremadura in the first leg of the playoffs last weekend and will be hoping to overturn the result when they host their opponents in the reverse fixture on Sunday.

Owusu is brimming with confidence as he insisted that they are poised to pick the last ticket to the Segunda Division.

'We have done well this season and I think we deserve to qualify ahead of Extremadura,' Owusu told Ghanacrusader.com.

'Extremadura have a good team but we have everything at our disposal to beat them.'

'I'm confident we will win against them because they can't stop us from qualifying.'

Owusu joined Cartegena on a season-long loan from Spanish LaLiga outfit C.D Leganes prior to the just ended top-flight campaign.

