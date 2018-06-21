Fatau Dauda Eyes Treble With Enyimba

High-flying Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is eyeing a treble-winning feat with his Nigerian side Enyimba International who are in the running for the CAF Confederations Cup, the FA Cup and the League.

Fatau Dauda joined the former African Champions, two seasons ago, displacing the first-choice goalkeeper Ikechuchwu Ezenwa to be the number one.

The former Black Stars number has been impressive this season helping Enyimba to the group stages of the Confederations Cup, Dauda holds the record of 9 clean sheets in the league and has reiterated his desire of sweeping all domestic titles as well as the Confederations Cup.

'This season, we want to win the league, the Confederation Cup and the FA cup and it is possible if we are determined to do it. We are on it and it is not over yet. That is our target for the season.

It is attainable only if the players believe in ourselves. It is possible we can do it. If are together we can do it. For now, we are fourth in the league table. We've played just five games in the second round, our confederation cup group is opened and we've not started the National FA Cup yet', Fatau Dauda told 442gh.com.

The 31 year old's form is likely to earn him a call-up to the Black Stars for the first time after the World Cup in Brazil four years ago.

