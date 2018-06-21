Kennedy Boateng's Future With Austrian Side SV Reid In Doubt

The future of Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng at SV Reid has been put in doubt.

The centre-back has returned to his parent club LASK Linz following the expiration of his loan deal at the club.

Fresh reports from Austria are suggesting the future of the Ghanaian has been put wide opened.

He is contracted to LASK until 2019.

The former West African Football Academy centre-back was farmed out on loan in the Austrian second-tier where he impressed.

He featured twelve times with one goal for LASK Linz Juniors prior to his departure to SV Ried.

