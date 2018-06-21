Wakaso Grateful For A Successful First Season At Deportivo Alaves

Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has expressed satisfaction of his performance in his first season with Deportivo Alaves.

Mubarak Wakaso joined Deportivo Alaves at the beginning of last season on a three year deal from Panathaniakos after spending a season on loan at Granada.

The 27-year-old was a key member of Deportivo Alaves last season, playing 24 times and creating two assists in the process.

The controversial midfielder returned to Ghana after a long season where he told TV3, he was happy with his campaign with Alaves.

"I thank God first of all. Because to finish the season without any injury and any problem and had a good season, I just have to thank God," he told TV3.

"I am very happy for myself and my supporters who keep praying for me and Ghanaians who are behind me," he added.

Wakaso is known for his ruggedness in the middle of the park and could attract cautions at any time. One of his games of the season, he conceded a late penalty against Athletico and that cost his side.

The former Espanyol midfielder was repentant of his action but admitted his passion for the game pushes him to give his all adding he hates losing.

"You know, for me, I can say I understand the game of football but there are some things that happen in football that you can't do anything about.

"That event was my first experience, I have never conceded a penalty in the final minutes that was my first time experiencing such thing but as a professional player I know and understood what was going on. It didn't let me down but rather lifted me up," he said.

The Black Stars midfielder was named in the team to play the doubleheader friendly against Japan and Iceland but withdrew from the team for monetary reasons according to reports.

