Razak Brimah Is Better Than Richard Ofori - Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, Pitso Mosimane has insisted that Razak Brimah is better than compatriot Richard Ofori of Maritzburg United.

Brimah who joined the Brazilians last summer has down the pecking order and playing second fiddle to Denis Onyango.

The Ghanaian has managed four league appearances and has been linked with an exit from the club this transfer window.

But Mosimane thinks Brimah is ahead of Ofori who had a stellar debut season with Maritzburg United and got shortlisted for the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award.

''We will see if Razak (Brimah) is right or wrong. He's not happy on the bench, he wants to play before Ofori. In my opinion, he is better than Ofori,'' he told Power FM.