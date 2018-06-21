Eleven Wonders Striker Aex Asamoah Laments Over Suspended League

Techiman Eleven Wonders striker Alex Asamoah insist the suspension of the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League has affected the team and his colleague footballers.

The top flight league and all football activities have been suspended following government's decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the revelations of the Anas documentary.

Several top officials and referees were caught on camera allegedly receiving bribes, leading to the resignation of former President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Last week the Attorney General secured an injunction from the High Court forcing all football activities to a halt.

Alex Asamoah, who returned from abroad to join Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League bemoans the current crisis in the sport.

'As an in-form player, with a chance of going to play at abroad and the league, goes on suspension just like that, it affects some of us.' Asamoah told footballmadeinghana.com

'The only job we have is playing football because we didn't learn any job in addition to the football we play'

The former Kotoko forward pleaded that Government should consider the players and solve the problems for the league to continue.

'I will plead on leaders to solve the problem at hand for our league to commence' he added.

