Inter Allies goalkeeper, Kwame Baah has been on an impressive form for his side so far in the Zylofon Cash Premier League. The promising shot-stopper has li...
Inter Allies Goalkeeper Kwame Baah With Impressive Saves [VIDEO]
Inter Allies goalkeeper, Kwame Baah has been on an impressive form for his side so far in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.
The promising shot-stopper has lived up to expectation and helped the "Eleven Is To One" boys to end the first half of the season without defeat at home.
WATCH some excellent saves by the goalkeeper