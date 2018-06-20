2018 World Cup: Morocco, Egypt Out

Africa's 2018 World Cup dream is gradually folding up, following disappointing results from North African giants Morocco and Egypt.

Egypt and Morocco have lost their opening two games, which puts them in a position, where only a miracle can save them.

Egypt lost by 3-1 to host nation and the lowest ranked team at the Mundial, prior to a 1-0 loss to Uruguay in their first game.

The results mean, Russia leads Group A with six points with Uruguay next to them at second with three points. Uruguay would play Saudi Arabia later on Wednesday evening - a game which would largely tilt in the favour of Uruguay.

Morocco, on the other hand, lost their first game by a goal to Iran with their latest loss coming to favourites Portugal. Portugal were good with a solitary goal from talisman Cristiano Ronaldo in the fourth minute at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The result puts the European champions on top with four points as they await results from Spain and Iran later today.

Egypt and Morocco have been abysmal thus far and are on paper the first two countries to exit the competition.

The continent's only realistic hope rests on the shoulders of West Africans, Senegal who lead Group H after beating Poland on Tuesday 2-1.

The other two teams from the continent - Tunisia and Nigeria - have an uphill task to qualify from their respective groups.