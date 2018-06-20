Forewin Supports Kayayei Football

Forewin Ghana has joined the growing list of corporate entities that is supporting the football charity exhibition game scheduled for Kumasi.

The charity game is aimed at creating awareness of abuse of head porters popularly known as Kayayei.

Forewin Ghana Director of Corporate Affairs Samuel Zacca in a presentation ceremony at the company's head office in Accra recently called on business organizations to direct their Corporate Social Responsibilities to head potters in the country.

The charity game forms part of activities to commission the Kumasi Kejetia Kayayei Resettlement Center.

The founder of Kunata Voluntary Organization, the N.G.O that operates the Pamela Bridgewater Project Yahaya Alhassan expressed thanks to the Administration Manager Mr Charles Ziade and the entire management team of Forewin Ghana, for their exemplary and continuous support for what he called the deprived segment of the populace ..

Meanwhile, Alhassan has invited Management of Forewin Ghana for the end of Ramadhan Eid Ul Fitr inter Zongo gala in Kumasi which kicks off on June 19.