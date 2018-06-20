Sports Ministry Unaware Of Kudjoe Fianoo's Withdrawal From IMC

Public Relations Officer of the Youth and Sports Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah says his outfit is yet to receive a withdrawal letter from Kudjo Fianoo.

Report have emerged that the GHALCA president has withdrawn from the five-member interim committee to lead Ghana Football after the dissolution of the FA following Anas’ video titled “Number 12”.

The astute football administrator rejected the offer after the clubs met to discuss the way forward for Ghana football with the clubs insisting it will amount to betrayal.

“We are yet to receive a withdrawal letter from Kudjo Fianoo,”Adjei-Baah told Asempa FM.

“We are only hearing it on the radio, but we have not been officially informed. Because of that, we can’t take what is been said on the radio as the official communique from Fianoo.”

In other related news, FIFA will meet government of Ghana this Friday in Accra over the crisis that has hit the governance of football in the country,