CAF Set To Strip Ghana Off Rights To Host Africa Women's Championship

The Confederation of African Football is set to strip Ghana off its rights to host the 2018 Africa Women's Championship.

Ghana are preparing to the host the next edition of the championship which has been slated for November this year. However, following the revelations of the Anas expose and government's involvement in the affairs of football, it is likely Ghana will lose the rights to host the competition.

Reports say CAF is monitoring events in Ghana and if it is displeased with the way the current crisis is being handled, it will strip off the country as host.

Meanwhile, CAF has instructed Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon to prepare as they monitor proceedings from Ghana as the next AWCON host.

The Black Queens have been impressive in recent African Women's Championships placing third in the last edition in Cameroon. The Blacks Queens won the WAFU Women's Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last February.

