‘Obia Wone Master’ - Anas Mocks Kwesi Nyantakyi And Kennedy Agyapong

Ace undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has mocked Kennedy Agyapong and former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song Obia Wone Master on social media.

The vociferous Member of Parliament Assin Central Constituency jumped to the defence of Kwesi Nyantakkyi after was captured on camera receiving money from TigerEyePI crew who expressed interest in pumping money in the Ghana Premier League.

The former CAF 1st vice president made a stunning revelation to a Sheik who pretended to be a foreign investor that Kennedy Agyapong is one of the most powerful men in the ruling NPP administration and nobody can call him to order so he needed to be sorted out.

Mr Nyantakyi also revealed that the president, the vice president and the several ministers must be sorted out for them to get the contract.

Astonishingly, the controversial politician criticised Anas method of investigation and has also labelled him as a corrupt person who is trying to expose other corrupt people in the society and threatened to expose him in a documentary dubbed "Who Watches The Watchman".

Anas has posted a video of Yaa Pono’s music titled ‘Obia Wone Master’ on his Twitter page and co-incidentally Yaa Pono indicated in the song that even Kennedy Agyapong has his master.

However, the investigative journalist has filed a GHC 25m defamatory suit against the outspoken MP and they are ready to face off in the law court.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, following the documentary, has resigned from GFA, CAF and FIFA and is currently serving a 90 days ban for bringing the name of the game into disrepute.