Lukasz Fabianski Joins West Ham From Swansea

West Ham have signed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea City on a three-year deal.

The Hammers have agreed a fee of around £7m for the Poland international, who will fill the void left by Joe Hart after he returned to parent club Manchester City.

Fabianski becomes West Ham's third summer signing after France U21 centre-back Issa Diop and defender Ryan Fredericks.

See you after the World Cup, Łukasz! #WelcomeFabianski pic.twitter.com/EIxPbqyUGG — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) June 20, 2018

The 33-year-old, who was on the bench for Poland's opening World Cup game against Senegal, is looking forward to a fresh challenge with West Ham after four seasons at Swansea.

"West Ham is a massive club so I'm really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here," said Fabianski, who was voted Swansea's Player of the Year last season.

"I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can't wait to start this new chapter of my career."

Fabianski, who joined Swansea from Arsenal in 2014, has made 499 saves in the Premier League over the past four seasons, while missing just three top-flight games.

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos said: "Lukasz is an experienced and established Premier League goalkeeper, with great quality that he has shown at both domestic and international level.

"He fits perfectly the mould of the modern goalkeeper, with excellent agility, presence and distribution, and will bring strong competition to the position.

"Of course, at this moment, Lukasz is fully focused on the World Cup finals with Poland. We wish him all the very best out in Russia and look forward to welcoming him upon his return to England later this summer."