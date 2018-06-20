2018 World Cup: Senegal Supporters Clean Stadium After Defeating Poland 2:1 [VIDEO]

Following their 2-1 World Cup win against Poland, Senegal fans stayed behind to clean up the mess they had made in all the excitement.

In this act of kindness, some Senegalese supporters opted to help out after the game by cleaning up the mess that had all been left behind.

Their actions received a lot of praise on social media as they showcased their ability to be humble and helpful in victory.

Senegal took a surprise 2-0 lead in their opening match after two horror mistakes from Poland. The first was an own goal that came off Poland’s Thiago Cionek and ricocheted into the goal.

Senegal fans cleaning up their part of the stadium after their victory against Poland is the best thing you’ll see today👏🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/nhojG0CHaU — PF | World Cup🏆 (@PurelyFootball) June 19, 2018

The second was more controversial; M’Baye Niang intercepted a horrendous back-pass from Grzegorz Krychowiak as he was waved back on to the field after an injury.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny did nothing to cover himself in glory either as he came flying out and missed the ball.

A late goal from Krychowiak went some way to make up for his mistake but it was too little too late as Poland fell to defeat.

As Poland fans filtered out of the stadium in disgust after losing the opener of what had looked to be an easier draw in Group H for the European side, the Senegal fans made a conscious effort to tidy up.

A number of people applauded the fans for their actions, claiming it was a mark of respect that other nations should replicate.

One Nigeria fan tagged his national side and joked: ‘@NGSuperEagles If this will bring victory please sweep the whole football field before the game.’

However, they weren’t the only side to clean up after themselves, as Japan fans also stayed behind following their 2-1 victory over Colombia.

